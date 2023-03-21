Harris Faulkner scolds Trump defender: 'The Bible talks about it, you can't be a philanderer'

Fox News host Harris Faulkner warned attorney Phil Holloway that his defense of former President Donald Trump went against biblical rules.
During a Tuesday discussion about a possible indictment against Trump, Holloway argued that the former president had not broken any laws by paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
"These types of arrangements are made on a regular basis," he explained. "These non-disclosure agreements, they're matters of contract. They are not at all uncommon, not for celebrities, not for politicians. They are commonplace, and there's nothing illegal about them."
"There's nothing illegal, for that matter, about being a philanderer, and you can actually legally pay people to not talk about that if, in fact, it happens," he added.
Faulkner cautioned that Holloway's legal argument violated biblical rules.
"Well, the Bible talks about it," Faulkner said. "You can't be a philanderer, but I don't think they'll bring that in court."
