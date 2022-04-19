Fox News host shocked after Ron DeSantis can't defend math book ban: 'They need to come up with some examples'
Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Tuesday insisted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) must provide examples to defend his claim that math books are teaching critical race theory (CRT).

Last week, the Florida Department of Education revealed that it had rejected many math books due to the "indoctrination" of students. But DeSantis and other state officials have been unable to provide any examples of CRT in math books.

"Florida Democrats are demanding to see examples of the CRT in these textbooks," Faulkner reported on Tuesday. "DeSantis so far, though, has said that he's set up a review but otherwise he's not budging."

"Not that it was anybody's intention, but they do need to come up with some examples on this," she added.

Guest Jason Rantz offered a conspiracy theory claiming that Bill and Melinda Gates are behind a plot to include CRT in math books.

"Folks that call themselves anti-racist activists, they claim that white supremacy infects math because perfection, the concept of the characteristic of perfection is an example of white supremacy," Rantz opined. "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ended up bankrolling some group that claims the idea of math being purely objective is unequivocally false and so this is what we're seeing."

"Wow," Faulkner replied. "I mean, we just learned that Pi is not negotiable. 3-1-4. I don't know how they hope to negotiate it."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

