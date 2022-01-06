Fox News host whines Nancy Pelosi didn’t name Ashli Babbitt as one of the 'heroes' of Jan. 6

Supporters of President Donald Trump have attempted to lionize Capitol attacker Ashli Babbitt in wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. One Fox News host went so far as to lash out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to mention Ashli Babbitt as part of the moment of silence for law enforcement who died in the wake of the attack.

Calling them "our heroes," Pelosi listed the names of those officers, which prompted Fox News host Harris Faulkner to say Pelosi didn't count the "fifth person killed that day." Presumably, Faulkner means Babbitt.

Babbitt, was neither law enforcement nor is she considered a "hero." She was climbing through the broken windows of the Speaker's Lobby when she was shot by law enforcement. Videos showed the men with her bashing the glass over and over as those inside barricaded the doors.

Once they'd broken through, the officer was seen aiming a gun at anyone who moved to come through the doors. "Gun! Gun! He has a gun!" the men with Babbitt shouted. She climbed through anyway, and was shot. No one followed her.

In wake of her death, MAGA world has been all over the map in the conspiracy theories about her. One Capitol attacker even went so far as to say that she never existed.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers on Jan. 15 that officers would have been "totally justified" if they had shot rioters trying to enter the House floor.

