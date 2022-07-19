Has inflation peaked? What experts say consumers can expect in the next few months
Guy Benhamou pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 9, 2022, in Houston. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s what experts say is the future of prices, which have been increasing at levels unseen in nearly 41 years: Get used to them. The good news is that costs are likely to stop increasing at such a torrid pace throughout the next few months. Some already are, but not all. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California has fallen 51 cents over the last month. Housing prices in the state are stabilizing. While food prices are increasing fast, some are dropping. Certain travel costs are down, although whether that continues is unclear. Overall, analysts do n...