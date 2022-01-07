'I'll kill you': Dad charged with hate crime for threatening daughter’s Black classmate in viral video
On Thursday, KING 5 News reported that William Cunningham, a man in Monroe, Washington, is being charged with a hate crime over an incident shown in a viral video.

"The charge stems from an incident at the high school on Nov. 10, 2021, where a white female student racially taunted a Black student during an altercation, according to the Monroe Police Department," said the report. "The victim and the teenage daughter had a confrontation in the school parking lot following an incident earlier in the day where the girl allegedly shoved one of the victim's friends in a school hallway. Video of the confrontation shows the daughter's boyfriend and the victim shoving each other, according to court documents."

"After the initial scuffle, the daughter went up to the victim and allegedly showed her father the victim's face on a video call," continued the report. "Cell phone video captures the father making death threats at the victim, saying 'if I see you, I'll kill you,' and calling the victim racial slurs, according to court documents."

In the video, Cunningham used the N-word and warned the Black student that he was a "big white cracker."

In recent months, several shocking racial hate incidents have made national news, one of the most prominent being a Louisiana judge who stepped down after video emerged of the N-word being used in her house while a burglary was in progress.

