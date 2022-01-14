WATCH: Racist, beer-throwing attack on Long Island train leads to firing of car dealership employees

A viral video showing a racist attack aboard a Long Island Rail Road train has led to the firing of two employees by a Toyota dealership.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday night when an immigrant family, including a 10-year-old, were returning home from a New York Knicks game.

The video appears to show beer being thrown toward the family, before a man can be seen yelling at them, "Look straight! Don't f*cking look at me! I'm going to get arrested tonight!"

After another passenger tells the man that the argument is not worth getting arrested over, he responds, "I know it's not worth it, but these f*cking foreigners ain't taking over my f*cking country!"

Osman Canales, the founder of Long Island Immigrant Student Advocates, posted video of the incident on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The family are pressing charges and they asked for us to share this to expose these people. I am in contact with the family and they really need our support," Canales wrote. "They are very concerned and traumatized by this aggression. They confirmed what happened to them."

According to Canales, the victim said: “Please help me catch this couple that harassed me because I'm an immigrant.They also threw beer at us (my friend also has an accent). My 10-year-old witnessed this. They ruined my son's first basketball game experience. Someone else recorded this but, by the time the officers showed up, they left the station. I'm too nervous to talk right now and the footage is bad. If you hear anything, please let me know so that I can add it to the police report.”

Canales identified the attackers as a boyfriend and girlfriend who worked a Toyota dealership in Huntington, New York, and encouraged people to contact the business.

On Thursday, Empire Toyota of Huntington announced that the two employees had been fired.

"Empire Toyota ownership and management were outraged by the event involving two of its employees this past Monday night on the Long Island Railroad," the dealership wrote on Facebook. "The two employees were suspended when we first heard about this incident, and, as our investigation just concluded, they have been terminated. The heart and soul of our labor force is extremely diverse and we value our employees beyond description. Further, our company’s deep support—financial and in-kind-- of Long Island’s diverse communities is a matter of public record. We can say without hesitation that whatever occurred on that LIRR train is in no way reflective of our company, its ownership, its management team, nor its employees."

Watch the video below.