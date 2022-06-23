Slur-spewing California man charged with attacking and threatening to kill Filipino family

On Thursday, CBS News reported that a man in Sylmar, California faces arraignment in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted and terrorized a Filipino family.
"The suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Sylmar resident Nicholas Weber, was arrested in Orange County on unrelated charges earlier this week, and will appear in court after skipping out on his initial arraignment on June 8," said the report. "Back on May 13, Nerissa Roque and her daughter, Patricia, were sitting in the drive thru off the North Hollywood McDonald's located on Victory Boulevard, when they were rear-ended by a Jeep in line behind them."
"The women called 9-1-1 and Nerissa's husband, Gabriel, for help, as they were worried that the man was going to hurt them, or worse," the report continued. "'Definitely threatening to kill us,' said Patricia, during an earlier interview with CBS LA. 'Honestly, I thought it was going to end with that.'"
According to the report, footage showed Weber driving by, shouting "You're so Asian," and "I will kill you," through his car window. He then tried to force open the doors, resulting in a struggle which left Gabriel with a broken rib.
"Though he wasn't arrested at the scene, Weber was later arrested on suspicion of battery and assault with serious bodily injury. Initially scheduled for arraignment on June 8, where he failed to appear, prompting the issuing of a warrant for his arrest," said the report. "Now, Weber faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of battery, both of which come with hate crime allegations."
Anti-Asian hate crimes rose dramatically in recent years, prompting Congress to pass new legislation enhancing enforcement against them.