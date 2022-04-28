College student facing charges after lying to cops about being 'jumped' by Black classmates

A college student at Vermont's Middlebury College is facing multiple charges after police found that he lied to them about being "jumped" and assaulted by multiple Black classmates.

The Addison County Independent reports that 22-year-old Matthew R. Shanklin told police that between six to ten Black students attacked him while he was walking on campus late at night this past Saturday, which he said resulted in injuries to his leg.

However, after an investigation, police determined that Shanklin was the aggressor in the encounter with the Black students, and he attacked them while making "racially charged" statements.

According to the Addison County Independent, he now faces charges of providing false information to a police officer, simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct and hate motivated crime.

IN OTHER NEWS: CNN reporter breaks down Kevin McCarthy's 'bad week' -- and warns it's 'likely to get worse'