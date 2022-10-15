Watch Bill Maher ask Bibi Netanyahu if Israel will retaliate against Kayne West's tweets
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

The host of HBO's "Real Time" asked former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Kayne West's Twitter feed.

West tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people."

Maher asked Netanyahu, who appeared via a video feed from Tel Aviv, about the comments, which resulted in the suspension of the musician's Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Maher read the tweet and asked, "Will Israel retaliate."

"You know, anti-Semitism is the longest hatred in history, it goes thousands of years," Netanyahu replied.

"We've dealt with bigger problems than these stupidities," he said.

The guests for Maher's panel were conservative talk show host Michael Smerconish and astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Watch below or at this link:

