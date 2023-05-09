‘He got what he deserves’: GOP Rep rebukes Trump over E. Jean Carroll verdict

When Raw Story caught up with Republican Senators about the case, none wanted to respond.

"I don't have anything for ya on that," Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said. "I haven't seen the story. I haven't seen any of it."

When prompted that he was on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kennedy claimed it was because he was on the Senate floor. C-SPAN showed a remarkably quiet floor Senate floor. The Trump verdict was read a little after 3 p.m. EST, and Kennedy spoke on the Senate floor at 5 p.m. EST.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) swiftly walked away from Raw Story, saying Trump would appeal. He's heading the Republican Senate Campaign arm.

"So, I've read the headline. That's all I know about it," Sen. Bob Marshall (R-KS) said. He then pivoted to talk about immigration and complain about national security and safety.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said he hoped that the American people would make the same decision that the jury did about Donald Trump.

Raw Story asked Romney if he believed what Trump said on the "Access Hollywood" tape was real.

"Well, apparently, he did as well," Romney quipped.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) ranted against President Joe Biden for not having a plan for the debt ceiling or budget as the deadline approached. Biden released his plan in March and said he was willing to negotiate on the budget but not the debt ceiling. Scott wouldn't respond to Trump's loss in court, saying simply that the "voters" would decide on Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) dodged a bit too, but agreed that it is up to the voters to decide how they feel.

"Well, I've said I'm going to support the nominee of the party," Hawley said.

"They made their decision and he's going to have to live with it," is all Sen. Joni Earnst (R-IA) would say.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said that she saw the news and she believes in the judicial system. She noted Trump planned to appeal, "so we'll see where the court takes us." She refused to say if the charges stand if she'd continue to support Trump.

When Raw Story asked about whether it would help or hurt him with evangelical voters, Hawley laughed and said all he would say is that it was up to them to decide too.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-AR) claimed, "I don't know the nature of the decision," when asked if it was appropriate to have someone like that as the GOP nominee. "Uh, but, uh, if somebody is, and I doubt this is a criminal liability."

A reporter confirmed it was in the civil case.

"Uh, but this sort of — well, of course, it creates concern! How could it not create concern?" Cassidy asked. "I mean, that — if what the woman says, if she's been found solely liable—"

A reporter corrected him that Trump was found liable.

"He's been found to be solely liable — how can you be anything else but concerned?" he repeated.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) didn't comment on the verdict either. He simply said what he's been saying, that he doesn't believe Trump could win the presidency in 2024.

"You have to appeal to a broader spectrum of people and he just never seems to try and do that," McConnell said of Trump's election chances. "So, to me, that's the reason why I don't think he can get elected."

Finally, after speaking to a number of Republicans, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called it a case without evidence or testimony, "primary based on that 'Access Hollywood' video." There was testimony from several people on the petitioner's side but none from the defense. Trump was given several opportunities to speak before the court. After saying he was flying home early to testify the judge again gave him two days to confirm he would be testifying. Trump never did, and he never showed up. Instead, he falsely complained that he was barred from defending himself.

"If someone accuses me of rape and I didn't do it of course I'm going to say something bad about them," Rubio explained. "You call her a scammer or something. The whole thing is a joke."

The jury in the case was forced to decide whether they believed Trump either raped Carroll, sexually abused her, or forcibly touched her. They agreed based on what they heard that Trump sexually abused her. They then built the dollar amount for liability.

When asked if he'd be supporting Trump, Rubio said he was not ready to make a decision. Rubio is in a quandary spot being a long-time foe, then ally, then foe again of Trump's. But Rubio is also facing whether or not to support the governor of his state.

The decision today, however, wouldn't impact his decision, Rubio said.