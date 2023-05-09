Trump's 'delay' tactics have run out as all his legal problems 'roll downhill' at him: former prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump was held liable for sexual assault and defamation in the civil case brought by author E. Jean Carroll this week — and he still faces a criminal trial in New York for his $130,000 alleged hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, as well as multiple criminal investigations including January 6 probes and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

All that is significant, said former prosecutor Shan Wu on CNN's "The Situation Room" Tuesday — because it means Trump has reached the end of the line for his traditional stalling tactics to kick the can on his legal problems.

"How do you think Trump is going to navigate, not just this verdict, but the mountain of other criminal investigations he's facing?" said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"He doesn't have too much choice on how to navigate it," said Wu. "His tried-and-true technique is to delay, delay. I mean, he's delayed a lot of these for a long time. They're all beginning to roll downhill as of now, and he can only take them on one at a time."

"Certainly with the civil case, I think you see a hint of what might happen, were he to be found guilty in a criminal case, like Alvin Bragg's case, which is, he'll deny he's liable, he'll say the trial was fixed," Wu continued. "And that's going to be his continuing strategy, just to move forward into the political realm and just ignore these things."

"I think that's his only plan for the navigation," added Wu. "I think we're actually seeing that this is the kind of tail end of legal maneuvering that can go on. Sure, there will be an appeal. With all the investigations, the attempts to derail them through advanced legal maneuvering, we're going to see those are all failing one by one."

