'He will go to prison': Jailed Jan. 6 defendant expects to see Trump behind bars

Jan. 6 defendant Edward Jake Lang said he expected to see former President Donald Trump in prison unless the U.S. Supreme Court takes action first.
During an interview on Monday, Lang suggested that a petition he filed to the high court could be Trump's only chance to avoid jail time. The petition states that the federal government's use a statute of Title 18, Section 1512 of the U.S. Code – which involves "tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant" – will "serve to chill political speech and expression on the eve of one of the most consequential events in American life — the election of the next President of the United States."
"Hopefully, they expedite it and judge on this early because of, you know, Donald Trump's going into election season here," Lang told Real America's Voice host Gina Loudon from the D.C. jail. "He's got a lot of nonsense looming over him with a lot of these other indictments. But this obstruction of Congress charge is a 20-year maximum penalty felony. And this one will actually bring on jail time."
Lang contended that Trump and other conservatives could not get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.
"Conservatives are being railroaded in Washington, D.C. And so if Trump goes to trial with this charge in Washington, D.C., he will go to prison," he added.
An obstruction charge against Lang was recently dropped. But he still faces multiple felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement. His actions were allegedly captured on video.
