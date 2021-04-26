Health officials appalled Michigan anti-masker is successfully peddling bogus science to GOP lawmakers: report

According to a report from The Daily Beast, a Michigan industrial hygienist who is passing herself off as an "exposure scientist" is getting audiences with influential Republican lawmakers. Her fraudulent information against the public wearing masks has scientists and health officials alarmed.

Kristen Meghan Kelly, 38, has laid claim to being a "health freedom advocate" after a video of her arguing against masks during the COVID-19 health crisis went viral. According to Kelly, "I actually travel around the country testifying in front of governors. I've opened up Texas and North Dakota."

In an interview with the Beast, she admitted she wants to "further loosen COVID-19 restrictions in her own state of Michigan," with the report helpfully adding the state is one of the hardest hit in the country.

"Kelly has enjoyed an increasingly robust platform in anti-mask circles in recent weeks. And this activism, public health officials fear, could cause big problems—especially in Michigan, which has become the country's worst COVID hotspot," the Beast's Larrison Campbell wrote.

Scientists and authorities in the field of industrial hygiene claim the Michigan mom is inflating her expertise and providing dangerous advice.

Laurence Svirchev, a certified industrial hygienist with the American Industrial Hygiene Association, explained: "Face coverings are a proper public health measure that mitigates the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. And if you're not wearing anything across your nose and mouth, you're only contributing to the generation of particles that are floating around in a room," before adding, "It's not a difficult concept to understand."

Larry Sloan, CEO of the AIHA, claimed that 99 percent of the membership believe Kelly is flat-out wrong.

According to the report, the job of industrial hygienists is to oversee that OSAHA standards are followed and that Kelly is going far afield outside her area of expertise.

The Beast report notes, "Kelly has capitalized on that relative obscurity and sudden relevance—as well as COVID's evolving science—to carve out a niche for herself as an expert for anti-maskers hungry for arguments that back up their desire to ignore mask mandates."

Adding to that, the Beast reports that Kelly background as a hygienist has some serious gaps.

"Kelly is not a certified industrial hygienist, which she told The Daily Beast was 'a personal choice' (credentialing is not required to register as an industrial hygienist with the AIHA). Instead, Kelly, who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in occupational safety and health, describes herself as a 'senior industrial hygienist,' something Sue Marchese, a managing director at the American Industrial Hygiene Association, told The Daily Beast is 'not a real thing," to which Kelly insisted, "It really is a thing. The senior status means you've got senior status over other industrial hygienists or you've been in the career field a certain amount of time."

Nonetheless, she continues to get more exposure and, with that, dismay over her disinformation has increased.

"Any concerns that Kelly may be mistaken about the science do not appear to have made their way to North Dakota, where she testified this month in support of a bill that would ban mask mandates statewide. The bill's sponsor told The Daily Beast that Kelly's participation was 'crucial' to the bill's eventual passage. Although Republican Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed the bill last week, the legislature voted to override his veto," the report adds.

