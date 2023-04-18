'It's over': Controversial conservative complains that straight white men are 'at the bottom of the heap'

A conservative political author on Monday asserted that America’s efforts to promote diversity are leading to “civilizational suicide,” The Daily Wire reports.

Heather Mac Donald said she believes Black people in America enjoy advantages in a society that unfairly punishes white people for past injustices.

Mac Donald made the remarks during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast.

The “Diversity Delusion” author claimed that the “phony charge of racism” is contributing to the decline.

“America is tearing down every meritocratic institution on the phony charge of racism,” she said.

“It has to end.”

“The culture in those [Black] communities has to change,” Mac Donald said.

“There’s a very terrible, destructive, self-destructive ideology in black communities that says that academic effort is acting white. So, if you are a black student who is studying, who is paying attention in class, you will be demeaned as somehow betraying your race.”

She insisted that systemic racism no longer exists in America.

“That is not our reality today,” she said.

“Here’s the reality Megyn, Black privilege. It’s not white privilege, it’s Black privilege. The reality is being Black today, in any mainstream institution confers an enormous advantage ... There is not a single law firm, a single bank, a single tech lab in Silicon Valley, a single science lab that’s not twisting itself into knots to try to find, hire and promote as many as remotely qualified Blacks as possible.

“White heterosexual males, it’s over for them. They are at the bottom of the heap.”

Watch the video below or click here.

