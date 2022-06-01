Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for claiming heterosexuals will become extinct
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest podcast is netting tremendous mockery, first over her claim that "Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish," and now, a newly-revealed clip shows her claiming heterosexuals will become extinct.

“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore," says Greene, a Republican from Georgia who just won her primary with nearly 70 percent of the vote. "Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming, or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

The mockery came quickly, but many are also seeing through her attacks.

"It’s easy to dunk on her as a loon, but she knows what she’s doing. This is just a new flavor of Great Replacement Theory, meant to incite violence on the LGBTQ community," says editor and director Noah Harald.

University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Associate Professor Nelson Flores: "It might be tempting to double down on biological 'born this way' discourse in response to claims like this. But a future where there are 40-50 gender/sexual identity options is a future where everybody has more bodily autonomy, which is [a] good thing we should not try to run from."

Other responses:

"MTG is what happens when society demonizes education."

"She is literally the most despicable queerphobe in Congress right now. She doesn't even approve of straight people who don't slavishly adhere to gender stereotypes."

"Human beings with brains actually vote for people like this."

"This rhetoric has always been an admission that the speaker is the most obvious kind of closeted homophobe."

"Her platform is hate and she has to appeal to her sexually frustrated/homophobic/transphobic base."

"Marjorie Talor Greene is an example of how false 'Religious' dogma, which is fear and hate based, warps a person's heart and mind. The most ignorant deluded people believe themselves most knowing, the most evil self-righteously believe themselves most 'godly', 'holy', prophetic."

SmartNews Video