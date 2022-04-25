Black Kansas City cop files lawsuit over alleged racial profiling during a traffic stop by his own department
Last week, The Kansas City Star reported that a Black police sergeant in Kansas City is filing a lawsuit alleging racial profiling when he was pulled over for a traffic stop by his own department — while in his police uniform.

The details of the incident were previously reported in March.

"Herb Robinson, a 30-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, was wearing his uniform and driving an unmarked police car on March 11, 2021, when he was pulled over. In his lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, Robinson said he was pulled over by officers Cole Modeer, who is white, and Marco Olivas, who is Hispanic, for nothing other than his race," the Kansas City Star reported.

"Robinson has alleged that the stop was unlawful and caused him emotional distress, and is seeking damages from both the two officers involved and members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners."

