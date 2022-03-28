Kansas City police sergeant says he was racially profiled by his own department

Herb Robinson was pulled over by two Kansas City Police officers in an incident he says was a clear example of racial profiling.

Robinson, who is Black, is also a sergeant with the Kansas City Police Department who was wearing his uniform and driving an unmarked police car when he was pulled over, The Kansas City Star reports.

Robinson says he was pulled over for nothing.

“I’m like that deer in the headlights,” Robinson said regarding the incident. “My heart’s racing and pounding. I’m like, what are you going to do next?”

Robinson was a police detective at the time last year when he was pulled over. He believes he would not have been pulled over if he was white.

After being shown dashcam footage of the traffic stop, civil rights activists say it's an example of the toxic racist culture at the Kansas City Police Department.

"Robinson’s traffic stop was discovered as part of a year-long investigation into racism in KCPD," The Star reports. "More than two dozen current and former Black officers recounted such stories of facing discrimination, harassment and abuse from their colleagues."

