‘Cry harder’: House GOP ridiculed for 'heresy' counter-programming during J6 hearing

The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them.
Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information.
But after lashing out at former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews as a "liar and pawn" for testifying, the official @HouseGOP Twitter account claimed it was "heresy" or against religious doctrine.
The Republican caucus was quickly mocked for the tweet, which was deleted.
"The truth hurts. Cry harder," suggested former prosecutor Katie Phang.
Here's what some people were saying:
\u201cThe grand inquisitor of Twitter has purged this heresy from the website\u201d— Ben Jacobs (@Ben Jacobs) 1658451926
\u201cFascists love to use words like "heresy."\u201d— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss) 1658452403
\u201c@HouseGOP Heresy? Is this the Inquisition??\u201d— William D. Adler (@William D. Adler) 1658451068
\u201cHouse GOP has now deleted tweet. Here\u2019s the original. They mixed up hearsay with heresy, but their gaffe speaks volumes. Unintentionally revealing.\u201d— James Hohmann (@James Hohmann) 1658451930
\u201c@HouseGOP This is definitely a flop sweat kind of tweet\u201d— Brooke Binkowski (@Brooke Binkowski) 1658451274
\u201cAnd the \u201cheresy\u201d tweet is now also gone.\n\nGreat work by @EliseStefanik @RepStefanik\u2019s digital staffers tonight.\u201d— Liz Mair (@Liz Mair) 1658452005
\u201cWhen you can't distinguish between hearsay and heresy but you chose the right word anyway.\u201d— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien) 1658451618
\u201cNow we know what happened to that Long Island punk who used to spray paint \u201cSATIN LIVES\u201d on things \u2014 grew up, sold out, bought a house in the burbs, and started running social media for the GOP. https://t.co/IgUqadB10h\u201d— brett g porter (@brett g porter) 1658451894
\u201cDid these idiots mean to say hearsay? \n\nIf not, yeah I agree that violently storming the capitol would maybe be a: belief or opinion contrary to orthodox religious (especially Christian) doctrine https://t.co/i7WriDYKmf\u201d— Eric Lani (@Eric Lani) 1658451963
\u201cThe House GOP has a better grasp of heresy than hearsay, so this could be right.\u201d— HatKicksSandOnDershReaders (@HatKicksSandOnDershReaders) 1658451021
\u201cSo, who\u2019s smarter than a seventh grader? Not @Jim_Jordan . #Jan6Hearings #treason https://t.co/v39SXXhtEW\u201d— Skydad (@Skydad) 1658452056
\u201cHire a literate intern, @HouseGOP https://t.co/6dIIYzHgfB\u201d— Austin Spillane (@Austin Spillane) 1658451835
\u201cHouse GOP also deleted an earlier tweet misspelling hearsay as "heresy" and posted this corrected tweet >>\u201d— Melanie Zanona (@Melanie Zanona) 1658452347
\u201cHouse Republicans deleted a tweet about the hearing which said"This is all heresy." Heretical ideas are those that challenge a religion. People say Trump as a cult of personality, but if this was heresy, the religion would be based on the tenet that Trump's actions are inerrant. https://t.co/WAHAD2Th9r\u201d— Mara Lee (@Mara Lee) 1658452667
\u201c@HouseGOP This isnt a typo.\n\nThe GOP is a cult.\n\nBesmirching their Lord and Savior is heresy.\u201d— Zack Hunt (@Zack Hunt) 1658451261
\u201cAlways knew they thought Trump was God. https://t.co/qV4U1f2QFB\u201d— Clairey McSweary (@Clairey McSweary) 1658451759
And what they mean to say is *heresy*. Because he’s their golden calf. pic.twitter.com/Dnm232rDMx
— Jonathan Selbin (@JonathanSelbin) July 22, 2022