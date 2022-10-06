Herschel Walker slips during interview and says there'd be 'nothing to be ashamed of' if he'd paid for abortion

Scandal-plagued Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker once again denied paying a past girlfriend for an abortion -- but he also said there would be nothing wrong if he had.
During an appearance on conservative Hugh Hewitt's show, Walker emphasized that the Daily Beast story about him paying for an abortion was "totally untrue" and insisted that "I know nothing about any woman having an abortion."
Hewitt then pressed and asked Walker if "there's anything you need to be forgiven for vis a vis a woman whose name we do not know."
Walker replied that he had already been "forgiven" for past things that he did, including making violent threats against his ex-wife and fathering multiple children out of wedlock.
RELATED: 'Really dangerous': CNN panel shreds conservative after she rationalizes still voting for Herschel Walker
Walker emphasized, however, that he did not need to be forgiven for funding an abortion.
"If that had happened, I would have said so," he said. "There's nothing to be ashamed of there, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I'd be honest and talk about it."
In addition to allegations about paying for an abortion, Walker this week also faced allegations of familial abuse leveled by one of his sons, Christian Walker.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cNew: Herschel Walker, who has pushed for a national abortion ban, says of paid-abortion allegation on @hughhewitt: \u201cIf that had happened, I would have said there's nothing to be ashamed of there. People have done that \u2014 but I know nothing about it.\u201d\u201d— Shane Goldmacher (@Shane Goldmacher) 1665062032