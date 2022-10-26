New woman says Herschel Walker drove her to abortion clinic: report

According to new claims, Herschel Walker drove a woman with whom he was having a romantic relationship to an abortion clinic.

In a press release, Attorney Gloria Allred said that she would hold a Wednesday press conference with the woman, who was identified as "Jane Doe."

"A new woman (Jane Doe) will speak today, October 26, 2022, at a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, to allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him," the press release said.

Allred said that "evidence in support of her romance with Mr. Walker will be revealed at the press conference."

The event was scheduled for 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday.