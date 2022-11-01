Second Herschel Walker accuser goes on camera and says he put 'menacing' pressure on her to get abortion
Jane Doe and Herschel Walker (Screen cap via ABC News)

The second woman who has accused Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of pushing her to get an abortion has now gone on camera for the first time to denounce him.

While still only listing her name as "Jane Doe," the woman appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" to slam Walker for what she says are false claims he made about the first woman who accused him of having an abortion.

"When I saw the first woman coming forward a few weeks ago, he immediately called her a liar and said, 'I never signed anything with the letter 'H,'" she said. "And I knew I had many cards from him where he signed the letter 'H.' And so I believed then that she was telling the truth."

Doe then detailed the pressure Walker put on her to get an abortion when she first got pregnant in 1993.

"He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child and... he said that because of his wife's family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe," she said. "It is very menacing and I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice."

The woman also told "Good Morning America" that she was speaking out against Walker's Senate run because he had proven himself to be serially dishonest.

"Honesty matters," the woman said.

Watch the full interview below or at this link.

Second Herschel Walker abortion-funding accuser goes on camera to denounce his senate run www.youtube.com

