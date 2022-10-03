Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend's abortion -- and she kept the actual receipts: report

Trump-endorsed candidate Herschel Walker has staked out his position as a no-compromise anti-abortion candidate in his run against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

However, The Daily Beast is now reporting that Walker once paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend, who literally kept the receipts for it and is now sharing them with reporters.

The woman, who asked not to be identified by the publication, told The Daily Beast that Walker urged her to get an abortion after she got pregnant in 2009, and that she got him to reimburse her for the procedure.

"She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a 'get well' card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker," the publication writes. "The woman said there was a $125 difference because she 'ball-parked' the cost of an abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs."

The Daily Beast also talked with a friend who helped take care of her in the wake of the procedure who corroborated her account.

Walker attorney Robert Ingram told The Daily Beast that the woman's story was "false" and accused them of trying to "target Black conservatives."

