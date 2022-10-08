Herschel Walker’s accuser claims his wife reached out to her today: report

Hours after GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker's abortion scandal expanded in a New York Times bombshell, the story took yet another turn.

"Herschel Walker has maintained that he still doesn’t know the identity of the woman claiming she had an abortion after she and Walker got pregnant in 2009. But on Friday afternoon, the woman finally heard from a top Walker campaign surrogate: Julie Blanchard, the candidate’s wife," Roger Sollenberger reported for The Daily Beast.

The woman reportedly told the candidate's wife that his public denials were "cruel." The two have a child together, which The Times reported he had asked her to abort.

“He brought all of this on himself when he decided to get on a platform and denounce abortion and make a mockery of his children who have done nothing to deserve this,” she says she texted his wife. "Shame on him."

Walker's wife reportedly told the woman "I witness everyday Herschel pray for you" and said he is sad he doesn't hear back from the son they have together, The Beast reported.

"Blanchard, who for years has also served as a go-between messenger for Walker and the woman, replied at 1:19 pm EDT, according to the text message chain. An hour later, the campaign blasted out a fundraising text message calling the abortion allegation a 'flat-out lie,'" Sollenberger reported. "The texts show that Blanchard initiated contact with the woman at 9:54 am on Friday to complain about this reporter investigating the existence of Walker’s children."

Walker's campaign declined to comment, according to the report.

"The woman also provided The Daily Beast with a detailed personal account of her life after having Walker’s child, shining a light on the nature of her son’s relationship with Walker—or, as she puts it, the lack thereof," The Beast reported. "Walker has not seen their son in person for more than six-and-a-half years, the woman said. The football legend has, by her count, met his son a total of three times, which she supported with photographs. Two of those instances were related to child support hearings."

The same woman spoke with The New York Times.

"The interviews and documents provided to The Times together corroborate and expand upon an account about her abortion first published on Monday in The Daily Beast," the newspaper reported. "The Times also independently confirmed details with custody records filed in family court in New York and interviewed a friend of the woman to whom she had described the abortion and her eventual breakup with Mr. Walker as those events occurred."