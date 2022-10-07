New second abortion accusation emerges as Herschel Walker scandal widens: NYT

The Herschel Walker abortion scandal that began in The Daily Beast on Monday expanded on Friday when the woman spoke with The New York Times.

"A woman who has said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, paid for her abortion in 2009 told The New York Times that he urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. They ended their relationship after she refused," the newspaper reported. "In a series of interviews, the woman said Mr. Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son’s life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts."

The newspaper withheld the woman's name to protect their child.

"The woman disclosed the new details about her relationship with Mr. Walker, who has anchored his campaign on an appeal to social conservatives as an unwavering opponent of abortion even in cases of rape and incest, after the former football star publicly denied that he knew her. He called her 'some alleged woman' in a radio interview on Thursday," the newspaper noted. "In the interviews, she described the frustration of watching Republicans rally around Mr. Walker, dismiss her account and bathe him in prayer and praise, calling him a good man."

Christian Walker, another of Walker's acknowledged kids, although by a different woman, has also been one of his harshest critics.

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” the woman told The Times. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

"Mr. Walker also appears to have been involved with two other women around this time. In an interview in the December 2011 issue of Playboy magazine, he identified Julie Blanchard, who is now his wife, as his fiancée," the newspaper noted. "And in January 2012, Myka Dean, then a shareholder along with her mother in Mr. Walker’s company Renaissance Man, according to financial records, filed a police report in Irving, Texas, in which she said that for 20 years she had been in an 'on-off-on-off' relationship with Mr. Walker. (Ms. Dean, who died in 2019, told the police that Mr. Walker threatened her after she told him that she wanted to date other people. Mr. Walker denied the allegation through a spokeswoman in April.)"

