'My bike is not bent': Herschel Walker answers 'mental fitness' question with rant about bicycles

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker was asked about his mental fitness on Tuesday and responded with a rant about bicycles.

During an interview on Newsmax, the host noted that Walker's "mental fitness" had been questioned throughout his campaign.

"My response is I've already been very transparent," he explained. "I've been very transparent and I will be a champion for mental health because I've helped so many people that had a mental health problem."

"And they can continue to bring all this -- what they want to do against me because the people know what I stand for," he continued. "Herschel Walker is still standing."

Walker added: “My bike is not bent so anyone can ride my bike. [Sen. Raphael Warnock] seems to have Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden riding his bike because he seems to be voting for whatever they say.”

Watch the video clip below or at this link.