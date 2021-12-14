Republican Herschel Walker claims he's 'accountable' for domestic violence — then claims accusations are made up

Republican Herschel Walker, who is trying to run for the Senate in Georgia, has been accused by his first wife of domestic violence. But according to Walker, he can be both accountable and call it fake news at the same time.

An exclusive from Axios revealed Monday that Walker claimed he tells people "I'm accountable to it." He then followed the accountability with accusations that "people" make things up.

"I'm always accountable to whatever I've ever done. And that's what I tell people: I'm accountable to it," the statement began. "People can't just make up and add on and say other things that's not the truth. They want me to address things that they made up."

Walker's spokesperson then had to come back and say that what Walker meant to say was that he doesn't deny abusing ex-wife Cindy Grossman. Allegations by two other women, however, in 2002 and 2012, Walker appears to be saying are false.

Grossman described the abuse as threats and Walker choking her. She explained to CNN that Walker held a gun to her temple "and said he was going to blow my brains out." In Dec. of 2005, Grossman filed for a protective order with accounts also submitted by her sister, Maria Tsettos. She claimed that Walker threatened Grossman's life as well as hers and her boyfriend at the time.

Walker says that he considers Grossman a "best friend." Unlike Grossman, the other two women don't appear to have come back to be friends with him. One of the women told police that she saw someone "sneaking around outside her house." She said she thought she knew it was Walker because he had followed her home.



In response to the allegations, the Walker campaign spokesperson attacked the media for "false statements" and "stereotyping."

He also discussed his mental health issues and how he's worked on those throughout the years.



Read the full report at Axios.com.