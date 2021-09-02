Trump-backed GOP Senate candidate graphically fantasized of murdering man who was late delivering his car: CNN

CNN on Thursday reported disturbing new details about Trump-backed Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has a history of allegedly threatening to murder his ex-wife.

CNN investigative correspondent Drew Griffin reported that Walker in the past openly fantasized of murdering a man who was late in delivering his car in a book that he published in 2008.

"All I could think is how satisfying it would feel to squeeze the trigger," Walker wrote in a passage about wanting to murder the man. "The visceral enjoyment I'd get from seeing the small entry wound and the spray of brain tissue blood -- like a 4th of July firework -- exploding behind him."

Walker in his book also talked about suffering from dissociative identity disorder, in which he said that pieces of alternate personalities would take over for him and cause him to get angry and behave violently.

Walker has high name recognition in the state, as he won the Heisman Trophy in the 1980s when he was a star running back at the University of Georgia.

However, local Republicans are reportedly nervous about his candidacy due to his past incidents of violent behavior.

Divorce papers obtained by the Associated Press earlier this year revealed that Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, in the past leveled several allegations of violent and abusive behavior against him.

"Grossman has said she was long a victim of Walker's impulses," the AP reported. "She told ABC News that at one point during their marriage, her husband pointed a pistol at her head and said, 'I'm going to blow your f'ing brains out.' She filed for divorce in 2001, citing 'physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.'"

