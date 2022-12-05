Herschel Walker seems unsure whether he's running for House or Senate: report

Herschel Walker's fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate has been one of the defining debates in his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, and he raised new questions about those qualifications in a election-eve interview.
The Georgia Republican spoke to Politico on Saturday, just days before Tuesday's special election, and the website reported that he seemed to mistake which chamber of Congress he hoped to serve and appeared to believe his election would determine control of the Senate, which was already decided narrowly in Democrats' favor last month.
“They’re not [less motivated] because they know right now that the House will be even so they don’t want to understand what is happening right now,” Walker told Politico. “You get the House, you get the committees. You get all the committees even, they just stall things within there. So if we keep a check on Joe Biden, we just going to keep a check on him.”
Republicans regained control of the U.S. House majority on Nov. 8, while Democrats retained a Senate majority that would increase to 51-49 if Warnock wins the special election.
“We had an incredible early vote period. But don’t spike the football before you get to the end zone,” Warnock told voters Sunday night at the New Freedom Christian Center. “I need you to bring this one home.”