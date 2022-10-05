Fox News host confronts Herschel Walker with son's claims: 'He's doing tremendous damage to you'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused his son, Christian, of doing the bidding of Democrats after he blasted his father on social media.

Following reports that Walker funded an abortion for his girlfriend, the candidate's son accused his father of violence against him and his mother.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," his son wrote.

Walker spoke to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade about the controversy on Wednesday.

"He's doing tremendous damage to you," the Fox News host said. "Do you know why he's saying this?"

"Well, the damage he's doing is letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat," Walker charged. "And I told you when I got into this race, I'm going to win this seat. People see someone sitting in front of you right now who has been redeemed. I'm living proof that you can make mistakes and get up and keep going forward."

"Vote for the people on the left like the guy I'm running against, Sen. Warnock, you're not going to have a chance to be redeemed," he added. "He's a minister and he don't [sic] believe in redemption. Right now, they're trying to destroy America. They're trying to destroy Georgia."

