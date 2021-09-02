Trump officially endorses Herschel Walker for Senate minutes after CNN exposes his graphic murder fantasies

Moments after CNN exposed former football player Herschel Walker's graphic murder fantasies, Donald Trump endorsed the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

"All I could think is how satisfying it would feel to squeeze the trigger," Walker wrote in a 2008 book in which he described wanting to kill a man who was late delivering a car. "The visceral enjoyment I'd get from seeing the small entry wound and the spray of brain tissue blood -- like a 4th of July firework -- exploding behind him."

In the same 2008 book, Walker wrote about suffering from dissociative identity disorder, which he said caused him to behave violently.

Walker also reportedly threatened to murder his ex-wife.

Yet Trump endorsed him anyway in a statement emailed to reporters.

"Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator," Trump wrote.

"He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote, complete with the unique capitalization style Trump was known for using on Twitter, before he was banned on the platform.



But Walker took to the social media site to praise the former president.

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the 2022 midterm elections.