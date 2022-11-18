'Astonishing' new Warnock ad shows what an 'albatross' Trump is for Republicans: Chris Wallace

"This girl, Miss Alcoholic that she is, this panty dropper after two shots, okay?" Fiore said Tuesday night at a GOP event. "This girl, if you want a piece of Amy, give her two shots. She'll give it to y'all, okay?"

Tarkanian, a regular contributor on Fox News and Newsmax, had endorsed Democratic state treasurer Zach Conine's re-election bid against Fiore and Democratic attorney general Aaron Ford's re-election campaign against Republican nominee Sigal Chattah.

"This girl campaigned against my best friend Sigal Chattah," Fiore said, as some in the crowd booed. "In Brooklyn, she’d get a beating, but here we have a couple of other rules, so we can't break her fingers. You know what I mean? Just kidding, just kidding. I didn’t break anybody's fingers, it's all a lie."

"She was the chairwoman for five months, about to be recalled and she quit because she knew her time was up because she was useless as tits on a boar," Fiore continued. "You know what that means? I wasn't going to say any of this tonight, but I have to tell you, when you drive up and down this state, we've got 17 counties, and this alcoholic bimbo who smears the Tarkanian name, smears it, may [former UNLV basketball coach] Jerry Tarkanian rest in peace, he's turning over in his grave that his stupid son Danny married a stupid waitress from Fresno."

Fiore's comments drew shocked laughter and gasps, and she continued smearing Tarkanian as some in the crowd asked her to stop and gesture that she should leave the stage.

"Let me tell you something," she said. "I worked with Aaron Ford, he was a senator, I was an assemblywoman. Now I don't know how snuggly Amy got with Aaron, but I'm going to tell you something ain’t right, and I know it's two-shot Amy Tarkanian."

Fiore then switched gears, asking attendees to pledge their support for Trump, saying that she and Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald had chosen to attend this event rather than join the former president for his 2024 campaign announcement.

"How many people do I have here that support President Trump?" Fiore said. "I need you guys to stand up right now, all Trump supporters stand up. You know why? Because our president just announced tonight in Mar-a-Lago, where Michael and I were supposed to be but we chose to be here with you. We have [inaudible] over there. We're here with you. President Trump announced tonight that he will be our next president and we need to harvest value. It's the law."

McDonald also took shots at Tarkanian, but he issued vague threats instead of slurring her with personal attacks.

“They are not Republicans, they do not speak for you, and they don't belong having the ‘R’ behind their name,” McDonald said. “Your day’s coming, and don't think there's not some of their little tentacles still in this party. The people that made sure you didn't have a voice. There's a few left around.”

Tarkanian called the pair's comments "unacceptable and atrocious," and she said their behavior showed a need for new party leadership.

“It was disappointing, it's disgusting, but I was not shocked, because in all honesty, I think that they are now needing a new villain,” Tarkanian said. “I think a public apology would be phenomenal, but unfortunately, I don't think she's embarrassed. I'm not embarrassed. I think she should be embarrassed, and I think the national party really needs to take a hard look and see who is representing the Republican Party.”

