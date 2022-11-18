'Astonishing' new Warnock ad shows what an 'albatross' Trump is for Republicans: Chris Wallace
CNN's Chris Wallace on Friday said that a new ad from Sen. Raphael Warnock's (R-GA) campaign shows how much former President Donald Trump is a burden on his own party.

CNN host Don Lemon began the segment by playing the ad, which featured no commentary from any narrator and rather only featured video of Trump endorsing Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, followed by Warnock coming on screen and saying, "I approve this message."

"When you see this ad, this is what many in the Republican Party and Democrats believe that the former president is an albatross at this point, at least around Herschel Walker and maybe the party," Lemon said.

"It's quite astonishing," Wallace replied. "Because in no way is it an attack on Trump and in no way is it an attack on Herschel Walker, it is just playing Trump's endorsement of Walker, and clearly the Warnock campaign feels this is, as you say, an albatross. This is a liability for Walker, not a plus."

Wallace then recounted how many Republicans begged Trump to hold off on announcing his 2024 presidential run until after the Georgia Senate runoff next month to deprive giving Democrats ammunition to use against Walker, as they did not want to make the race a referendum on the former president.

"The president, of course, ignored that," Wallace commented.

