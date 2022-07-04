Reports of bloodied bodies as crowd flees shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade
According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, shots were fired and multiple bystanders were hit at a July 4th parade in upscale Highland Park, Illinois.

The report states that all activities for the holiday in the area have been curtailed for the day.

The report states, "shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, striking an unknown number of parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety," adding, "Multiple people were shot. A reporter saw five people bloodied. A blanket was covering one person."

According to the Sun-Times subhed: "A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies."

Police were reportedly on the scene after sending out an advisory stating, "Everybody disburse, please.It is not safe to be here.”

You can see some video below:

Highland Park Fourth of July parade disrupted by gunfire youtu.be


This story will be updated as more information is released.

