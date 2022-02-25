Hillary Clinton and Joe Scarborough team up to pound 'useful idiots of the Trump-right'
MSNBC screenshot

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined with host Joe Scarborough to pummel the members of the "Trump-right" for their comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Without mentioning any of the Fox News hosts or former president Donald Trump by name, Clinton made a point out of noting they are giving "aid and comfort" to the Russian strongman as he invades Ukraine.

"I do think it's important to support both the Ukrainian military and then depending upon what happens and how quickly events unfold, supporting those who are putting up resistance," Clinton began. "I want to make another point which is that we have to also make sure that within our own country we are calling out those people who are giving aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin, who are talking about what a genius he is, what a smart move it is, who are unfortunately being broadcast by Russian media, not only inside Russia, but in Europe to demonstrate the division within our own country."

"You know, madam secretary, I'm so glad you brought up, as we former Republicans used to call people that were sympathetic to the old Soviet Union, these 'useful idiots' on the Trump-right that we now have," host Scarborough agreed. "And the former Republican in me remembered the stories of the dissidents who would say they remembered hearing of what Ronald Reagan would say during the cold war and it would spread around the jail cells, it would spread around the gulags. This morning as I was thinking about that I was so saddened because they're replaying this propaganda from Trumpists in Moscow and that has to be getting to the Ukrainian people. How distressing, madam secretary, how distressing."

READ: Ukraine sees radiation spike in Chernobyl after Russia attack

"This is heartbreaking, but it's also dangerous," the former secretary of state replied. "And I think it's time for what's left of the Republican Party that has any common sense not just to say, 'okay, go help defend Ukraine against Putin,' but to stand against those people in politics and government, in the media and elsewhere in our own country who are literally giving aid and comfort to an enemy of freedom and democracy."

"It can't -- it can't continue because it plays right into the ambitions of not just Putin, but also president Xi of China to undermine democracy, to literally divide and conquer the west without ever invading us, but by setting us against each other," she added.

Watch below:

MSNBC 02 25 2022 08 08 21 youtu.be

