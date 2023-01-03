After Donald Trump blamed Republicans and the abortion issue for a poor midterm election performance, a Trump insider who spoke under confidence shared a message with The Guardian and stated: "Trump has no political skills left. His team is a joke. The ship is sinking."



The same Trump insider said that the former president has completely lost the party because of an inability to react to the party's need and read the voters.

Writing on Truth Social on January 1, Trump said: "It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20! It was the “abortion issue,” poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters. Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again. Plus, Mitch stupid s!"

His comments prompted criticism from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a prominent anti-abortion group.

“The approach to winning on abortion in federal races, proven for a decade is this: state clearly the ambitious consensus pro-life position and contrast that with the extreme view of Democrat opponents,” the group said Monday in a statement. “We look forward to hearing that position fully articulated by Mr. Trump and all presidential candidates.”

Since Trump announced his campaign to run for president in 2024, he has continued to see a decrease in support, due to both his mounting legal cases in regards to the Jan. 6 attacks and controversial ongoing public comments.