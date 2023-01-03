Boebert blurts out obscenity at tense House GOP meeting as Kevin McCarthy insists he has earned Speakership: report

According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker.

With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has the votes to win the gavel on the first ballot, CNN's Raju claimed the California Republican insisted to his colleagues, "I've earned this job!"

Speaking with hosts Jim Sciutto and Erica Hill, Raju stated, "We're hearing things are getting very heated behind closed doors. Kevin McCarthy is essentially done with negotiating with this block of conservatives who are seeking a number of concessions to weaken the speakership, to empower them, and he said he's gone so far and they have refused to get to yes and he's raising his voice and detailing everything that he's done and said, quote, 'I've earned this job.'"

"Now he is also getting some pushback in the room" Raju continued. "Our sources are telling our Capitol Hill team that [Rep.] Lauren Boebert said 'bullshit' in response to what Kevin McCarthy said."

Watch video below or at this link.