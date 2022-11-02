Hitler
Adolf Hitler (Shutterstock)

An employee of the Madison Children's Museum in Madison, Wisconsin has fired an employee who drew outrage after walking around in an Adolf Hitler costume on Halloween.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the museum said that the employee has long struggled with "cognitive disabilities" and that he believed he was mocking Hitler by dressing in the costume.

Nonetheless, the museum said that keeping the man on its staff was not tenable, regardless of his original intentions.

""His work with the museum over the past 10 years has been closely supervised, coached, and supported," the museum explained in a prepared statement. "It is our understanding that he believed his costume to be mocking Hitler."

The museum also emphasized that it stands firmly against anti-Semitism and wants to foster a welcoming environment for all guests.

The mother of the man, who has not been charged with a crime, told the Wisconsin State Journal that she's grateful to both the museum and the local police for informing the public of her son's disabilities and emphasizing that it was not his intention to promote Nazism.

"We asked for privacy as we work with professionals on this sensitive matter," she said.

The man's Hitler Halloween costume comes at a time when anti-Semitic hatred is being stoked by rapper Kanye West, who spurred national outrage last month when he threatened to go "death-con three on Jewish people."

