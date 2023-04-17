Hollywood stars express anger over Ralph Yarl shooting

Jennifer Hudson, who was honored with a "Jennifer Hudson Day" in Kansas City last year, is one of several Hollywood celebrities expressing anger over the shooting of 16- year-old Ralph Yarl. - Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, Halle Berry and other Hollywood celebrities have joined the growing national outcry over the shooting of high school student Ralph Yarl. Ralph, 16, was shot last week after approaching the door of the wrong Kansas City home while going to pick up his younger brothers. Singer Justin Timberlake called attention to the shooting on Twitter Monday morning. “#RalphYarl accidentally rang the door of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings. For this, a man shot him in the head. Then shot him a 2nd time as he was on the ground. The man is f...