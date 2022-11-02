Home security footage shows suspect light Pride flag on fire before giving Nazi salute

Security footage from a home in Oregon shows an unidentified person setting a fire outside a home, targeting the home's Pride flag, and doing what looks to be a Nazi salute, KATU reports.

Video shows the suspect light the flag on fire, and then look at the camera before giving the Nazi salute.

No one was injured the in the incident, but the home was damaged. Police are investigating as a "bias crime," according to KATU.

Watch the video below:


