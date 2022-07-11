Two gay men say that they were attacked by someone who was "infuriated by my existence," resulting in his face being slashed.
ABC7 in New York showed the stitches that Harmony Vuitton has over the right side of his face. He and his friend Eric Ortiz were standing outside of a smoke shop when two other men began harassing them.
"They were like, look at this ***** ****** and homophobic slurs such as that," Vuitton said.
That's when things turned violent, with the attacker picking up a long stick.
"The first time he swung and I blocked it with my hand," Ortiz recalled, showing his bruises.
On Monday, the Des Moines Registerreported that a Black John Deere employee in Iowa has filed a lawsuit alleging a culture of racism and retaliation on the job.
"Johnnie Ray Hogan III, who has worked at John Deere Des Moines Works in Ankeny since 2010, said many employees called him 'the angry black man' and refused to associate with him once he complained about how they treated him, according to a lawsuit filed in Polk County District Court in late June," reported Tyler Jett. "He also alleged that his managers scrutinized his work more."
"According to the lawsuit, Hogan's supervisor in the shipping department called him into her office and showed him a picture of a biracial baby. She allegedly asked him, 'Which one of your cousins or homies got ahold of my baby?'" said the report.
"During a lunch break in January 2020, according to the lawsuit, three co-workers joked about Hogan eating fried chicken, a racist trope about Black people. When Hogan told one co-worker that he had worked in the cotton department, the co-worker allegedly said, 'It's good you and your ancestors have something in common,' an apparent allusion to U.S. slaves picking cotton in the 1800s."
"In March 2020, according to the lawsuit, a co-worker asked Hogan to teach him how to make cornbread because his wife 'really likes black people cornbread.' Hogan said that he told a civil rights liaison about his co-workers' racist comments in November 2020. But, according to the lawsuit, 'nothing happened as a result,'" the report continued. "A month later, Hogan's team leader allegedly threatened him, saying he 'needed to be chained to a dock.' That same day, according to the lawsuit, a co-worker told Hogan that no one would be able to find him if someone threw him into a box filled with black machine parts."
By 2021, when his coworkers allegedly started calling him "boy" and using racial slurs, Hogan reached out to the head of labor relations, at which point one of his supervisors was fired. "Hogan said he felt isolated afterward, with co-workers and supervisors avoiding him," said the report. "He alleged that one supervisor walked away from him whenever he tried to talk to her. Other Deere employees said they would only talk to Hogan with a witness present, according to the lawsuit."
Steve Bannon filed court documents last week claiming that he can't possibly get a fair trial for his Congressional contempt case because the House Select Committee has put Jan. 6 on the forefront of the public's mind.
Politico revealed that Donald Trump's lawyer Justin Clark spoke to the FBI, apparently throwing Bannon under the bus.
At the same time, Bannon claimed Donald Trump decided to "wave" executive privilege in Bannon's case. There was no executive privilege, to begin with, however. It sent political analysts assuming it was all part of another play by Bannon to evade accountability and throw the trial into chaos.
The Justice Department made their own filing Friday, prior to Bannon's stunt, which was a kind of pre-emptive strike against what they anticipate will be future arguments from Bannon's lawyers.
The former Trump campaign manager is facing two criminal contempt charges from Congress, one for testimony and another for documents requested by the committee. He's set to appear in court on Monday.
What Trump lawyer's told the FBI, however, is that Trump had nothing to do with holding Bannon back from speaking to the House Select Committee. Clark effectively threw Bannon and his lawyer under the bus, and refused to cooperate with the Justice Department in good faith.
In a civil contempt case, Bannon would essentially be put in jail until he agreed to speak. In Bannon's case, however, he is being charged with criminal contempt for refusing to testify, which will still apply whether or not he speaks to Congress and provides the documents requested in the future. So, Bannon claiming he's now willing to cooperate is irrelevant.
“The Defendant’s timing suggests that the only thing that has really changed since he refused to comply with the subpoena in October 2021 is that he is finally about to face the consequences of his decision to default,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote, Politico reported. “All of the above-described circumstances suggest the Defendant’s sudden wish to testify is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”
Vaughn said Clark also told DOJ “that the former President’s counsel never asked or was asked to attend the Defendant’s deposition before the Select Committee; that the Defendant’s attorney misrepresented to the Committee what the former President’s counsel had told the Defendant’s attorney; and that the former President’s counsel made clear to the Defendant’s attorney that the letter provided no basis for total noncompliance.”
“In his effort to create panic, the Defendant also mischaracterizes the information the Government provided relating to Kristin Amerling,” Vaughn wrote.
Bannon complained that one of the prosecutors involved in his case, Molly Gaston, previously worked with a staffer to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to overthrow Congress and the 2020 election.
“As the Government informed the Defendant on July 8, she and Ms. Gaston worked together over a decade ago and were in a book club that Ms. Gaston has not attended in almost two years," wrote Vaughn. "At no point did the Government represent that Ms. Amerling and Ms. Gaston have a close personal relationship, because they do not.”
For many years, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia were considered the fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court — far-right social conservatives who frequently butted heads with the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as well as right-wing libertarian Justice Anthony Kennedy, now retired. But with the High Court handing down one extreme decision after another in 2022, from overturning Roe v. Wade to limiting the Environment Protection Agency’s ability to regulate power plants, it’s obvious that the Court’s Thomas wing is now dominant.
Journalist David Smith, in an article published by The Guardian on July 10, emphasizes that Thomas, now 74, has become increasingly influential on the Court. According to Smith, the days when Thomas was regarded the Court’s “fringe figure with extremist views” are over — and the Court’s “center of gravity” has “moved his way.”
Edward Fallone, a law professor at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, told The Guardian, “By virtue of the fact that Clarence Thomas has been on the Supreme Court as long as he has, he has slowly gained much more influence and has now become the dominant ideological leader of the conservatives. He is certainly more confident and more muscular now that he has allies on his side, but he has been strikingly consistent over the decades. He simply waited for the rest of the conservative world to catch up to him.”
Thomas, appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, has been on the Court for 31 years. His confirmation hearings were incredibly contentious, with a former employee, Anita Hill, accusing Thomas of sexual harassment — which he vehemently denied. Nonetheless, Thomas was confirmed, 52-48, by the U.S. Senate. At the time, the Senate Judiciary Committee was chaired by now-President Joe Biden.
It was during Donald Trump’s presidency, Smith notes, that Thomas’ influence on the Court grew considerably — and he became even more influential than Chief Justice John Roberts.
“Everything changed with the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and the appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett,” Smith explains. “This meant conservatives enjoyed a 6-3 majority and could afford to lose the vote of Roberts in pressing their right-wing agenda. Thomas began finding his voice both figuratively and literally. When the Court began hearing arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic and changed the arguments’ format so justices asked questions one by one, he joined in. He has continued asking questions since the justices returned to their courtroom last autumn. Thomas, not Roberts, stamped his authority on the just completed term. He wrote an opinion that the Constitution protects an individual’s right to carry a handgun in public. His marathon 30-year effort to overturn Roe v Wade, the ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide, ended in victory despite widespread public opposition.”
Smith adds, “Even then, however, Thomas was not satisfied as he urged his fellow justices to revisit precedents acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception. Amid national outrage, thousands of people signed a petition saying he should no longer be allowed to teach a class at George Washington University’s law school, but the university nixed the idea.”
In 2022, an old quote from Thomas has been receiving a great deal of attention. The New York Times, back in 1993, reported that Thomas, in 1992, had told his law clerks, “The liberals made my life miserable for 43 years, and I’m going to make their lives miserable for 43 years.”
The actions of Thomas’ wife, far-right activist Ginni Thomas, have also called the justice’s motivations into question. After the 2020 presidential election, Ginni Thomas aggressively promoted Donald Trump’s Big Lie and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from Trump. In a series of text messages exchanged with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, she plotted to get the election results thrown out. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City has called for Thomas’ impeachment.
“Critics argue that Clarence Thomas should have recused himself from a case involving the (January 6) committee’s access to presidential documents and lawsuits challenging the election results,” Smith observes. “Democrats in Congress wrote, in a letter, that his participation is ‘exceedingly difficult to reconcile with federal ethics requirements.’”
But University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias doesn’t see Thomas’ influence on the Court decreasing anytime soon.
Tobias told The Guardian, “Clarence Thomas has always been a mystery to many people. He has a long history on the Court and life experiences that are different from many but strongly held views. He’s articulated them, and so, he’s ascendant right now. It will take some time before the Court’s composition changes and before he is less influential.”