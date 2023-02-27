Murdered Hong Kong socialite's skull found in a soup pot: police

On Sunday, police in Hong Kong discovered the remains of they believe to be a murdered 28-year-old socialite influencer Abby Choi, ABC News reports.

Police say they found her remains in a large soup pot where her body parts appeared to have been cooked with "green radishes and carrots." Her skull had a "small hole" in it, indicating that it could be evidence of a "fatal attack." Her limbs were discovered in a fridge. A meat grinder, electric saw, face shields and a pink designer bag were also found at the location.

According to ABC News, Choi's ex-husband, 28-year-old Alex Kwong, his father, who is a former police officer, and her older brother were all charged with murder. Kwong's mother was charged with perverting the course of justice. All were denied bail. Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday while he was trying to flee Hong Kong with $60,000 in cash.

Police say Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband's family. After the pair separated, she remarried into a wealthy family, but continued to support Kwong and her in-laws, housing them in a luxurious condo worth a reported $9.2 million -- which was reportedly the source of the dispute.

READ MORE: Trump has a money problem in New York: 'More people see him, the worse he looks'

From ABC News: "Choi shared glamorous photos and videos of her life with her Instagram following of around 100,000 and enjoyed some international success as an influencer. Recent posts include photos from this year's Paris Fashion Week. Earlier posts include photos alongside Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. Last month she appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine, which described her as a 'style icon and media personality who took the world by storm with her impeccable sense of style and her unbridled passion for fashion.'"

Vice News reports that police believe the murder was carefully planned, due to the walls and windows of the apartment where the killing took place being covered in tarpaulin. The apartment was rented just weeks ago by Choi’s former father-in-law, Kwong Kau.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums. Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets," police superintendent Alan Chung told reporters on Saturday, adding that Choi was likely attacked in a car where blood spatters were found, and rendered unconscious before she was taken to the murder site.