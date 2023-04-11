Bank robbery turns into hostage situation in Arlington: reports
For the second day in a row, staff in a bank are experiencing fear as a gunman walked through their doors. In Arlington, Virginia, an armed robbery turned into a standoff and hostage situation with customers and bank employees still inside, NBC Washington reported Tuesday afternoon.

It's a Wells Fargo bank located in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard, in the Clarendon area, which is about four miles as the crow flies to the White House in Washington, D.C.

“Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money,” police told reporters just before 4 p.m. EST. “The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident.”

The street outside the building is shut down, and police cars are outside with armed officers prepared to act, reports say.

You can see a live feed provided by WJLA local news below or at the link here.


