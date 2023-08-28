1 wounded as 'armed and dangerous' suspect prompts lockdown at University of North Carolina: report

A suspect described by authorities as “armed” and “dangerous” has prompted "shelter" orders at the University of North Carolina, campus police said.

Campus police at around 1 p.m. local time issued an alert on the agency’s social media account. The agency posted a photo of a person described as a "person of interest."

The UNC’s student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, reports that at least one shot was fired and that one person was reported injured.

WRAL News reports that the person of interest is Tailei Qi, a UNC graduate student.

“A UNC website notes Qi previously attended Louisiana State University and Wuhan University,” the report said.

The Daily Tar Heel reports that one lane of Interstate 40 has been closed and several campus buildings were evacuated.

“Alert Carolina!” the agency said. “Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.”

A local ABC affiliate reported that a person was taken into custody, but a Fox affiliate said the person was released.

The story is still developing .....