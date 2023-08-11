RAWSTORY+ EXCLUSIVES

House Democrats call on Clarence Thomas to resign over 'stunning' corruption

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Several House Democrats on Thursday pushed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to immediately resign after the investigative outlet ProPublica revealed fresh details about the powerful judge's billionaire-funded—and undisclosed—luxury vacations.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Thomas' "alleged actions are not just shocking, they are illegal."

"Disclosure laws like the ones Justice Thomas allegedly violated are meant to provide transparency and prevent corruption," Lieu added. "Justice Thomas' alleged actions don't just appear corrupt, they are corrupt because of the unprecedented scale of his ethical and legal violations. Justice Thomas has brought shame upon himself and eroded the credibility of the Supreme Court. Justice Thomas should resign immediately."

ProPublica reported Thursday that Thomas has taken at least 38 luxury trips on the dime of ultrawealthy executives and Republican donors, some of whom have had business interests reach the high court.

The outlet noted that "while some of the hospitality, such as stays in personal homes, may not have required disclosure, Thomas appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises, and expensive sports tickets."

ProPublica's detailed account of the gifts Thomas has received for decades from a group of right-wing executives renewed outrage over the Supreme Court's lack of ethical standards. Unlike every other federal court in the U.S., the Supreme Court does not have a binding code of ethics, providing an opening for justices to take dozens of private jet flights and stay at luxury resorts with the help of conservative billionaires.

"No justice should accept these types of gifts," Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said Thursday. "Thomas has repeatedly brought dishonor and ethical malpractice to our highest court. I reiterate my call that he must resign. This is exactly why we need SCOTUS ethics reform."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Thomas' conduct "unprecedented," "stunning," and "disgusting," writing that it is "the height of hypocrisy to wear the robes of a SCOTUS [justice] and take undisclosed gifts from billionaires who benefit from your decisions."

"Resign," she added.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) joined his colleagues in demanding Thomas' resignation, slamming the right-wing justice as "corrupt as hell."

Thomas insists that he has "always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines," but the justice has a long history of failing to disclose key items, such as income that his wife has received from right-wing organizations.

In April, after ProPublicareported that Thomas has been taking undisclosed yacht and private jet trips funded by billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow for more than two decades, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) toldThe Lever that she would be willing to draft articles of impeachment against Thomas if no other House member did so.

To date, no House lawmaker has unveiled articles of impeachment even as the Supreme Court's ethical crisis spirals further out of control. An impeachment vote against Thomas would stand no chance in the House, which is controlled by Republicans.

A few House Democrats nevertheless voiced support for an impeachment vote on Thursday.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) noted that she "called for a vote to impeach Justice Thomas if he would not resign back in April—before we even knew just how much farther his corruption goes thanks to ProPublica's reporting."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), for her part, wrote Thursday, "Today's a good day to impeach Clarence Thomas."

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg will be in Italy

Elon Musk said Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a "great charity event."

While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform -- formerly known as Twitter -- that arrangements were advancing.

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture," Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "They have agreed on an epic location."

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about "how to organize a great charity event evoking history" but said any match "will not be held in Rome."

Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.

In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise "a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals."

"It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale," he said.

Musk said "everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy" and that proceeds will "go to veterans."

He said the cage match would be managed by foundations run by himself and Zuckerberg and not by UFC, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promoter.

UFC boss Dana White, still seeking participation in the event, told Mike Tyson's podcast this week that he believed the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.

The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg's Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.

In a slightly frivolous aside, Musk later Friday posted a phrase in Latin that translates as "it is delightful to play the fool occasionally."

Musk did not mention a date for the proposed fight, but said he may need to undergo "minor surgery" to resolve a "problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs."

"Recovery will only take a few months," he added.

The world's richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently "not an issue."

Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, did not immediately comment.

Judge Chutkan serves notice to Trump she will be 'scrutinizing' his every word

During a hearing on whether to set a protective order on evidence sharing in the 2020 election fraud case, Judge Tanya Chutkan made clear to former President Donald Trump's legal team that "I will be scrutinizing" everything the former president says in public in the leadup to the trial.

Chutkan asked hard questions of both the defense and prosecution as they tried to get the most favorable conditions possible ahead of trial, as POLITICO's Kyle Cheney documented.

However, Chutkan did not go so far as the prosecution wanted in issuing a strict order that limits the discussion of "non-sensitive" documents, concerned that this would conflict with Trump's free speech rights.

"At this point, I'm not persuaded that the government has shown good cause to subject to the protective order all the information in this case," she said.

While Chutkan was deferential to Trump's free speech rights, she also made clear that she would not let any consideration of Trump's presidential campaign, and whether the trial and its rules would help or hurt it, factor into her decisions. “I cannot and will not factor into my decision” any impact on the campaign, "for either side," she said, adding, "The existence of a political campaign is not going to factor into my decision. I intend to keep politics out of this.”

Chutkan also said she is "not comfortable" with the Trump team's demand to allow "volunteer attorneys" and people Trump or his campaign haven't retained to review discovery information, saying under their proposed language, "It allows just about anybody — I live in Washington. Anyone is a consultant."

She added it would give unindicted co-conspirators a way to see the documents.

Many other details of the trial still have to be worked out, including a date, although the prosecution is pushing for early January.

Judge Tanya Chutkan does not want former President Donald Trump's lawyers to make his impending trial about the 2024 presidential election.

The Independent's Andrew Feinberg reports that Chutkan repeatedly emphasized to Trump lawyer John Lauro that "the existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision," and then she added that "I intend to keep politics out of this."

According to Feinberg, Lauro brought up the 2024 campaign multiple times on Friday's hearing to determine whether Trump will be hit with a protective order on what information he can share publicly ahead of his trial.

"Judge not amused," commented Feinberg.

Trump was recently indicted for allegedly defrauding the United States and depriving Americans of their rights to have their votes counted over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump has not only publicly lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution in the case, but has also attacked Judge Chutkan for being an appointee of former President Barack Obama and for being Smith's purported "dream" judge.

