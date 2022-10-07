House Dems plan to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene for calling Biden 'Hitler'
House Democrats are gearing up to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her social media posts calling President Joe Biden "Hitler," The Washington Post reports.

Greene wrote on Twitter that “Joe Biden is Hitler” and added a doctored video of the president with a Hitler mustache standing at a lectern with swastikas in the background.

The censure resolution was entered by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill) on Thursday, and told The Post that Greene’s comments “demonstrate that clearly, she has not learned, or worse perhaps, she doesn’t care.” Schneider first censured Greene over comments she made last summer about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Antisemitism has been a through-line in her social media commentary," writes The Post's Jacqueline Alemany. "She claimed in 2018, for example, that the wildfires in California could have been sparked by [the Rothchilds -- a famously wealthy Jewish family] with a space beam. Earlier this year, Greene addressed a conference organized by a white nationalist who rose to prominence after participating in the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville."

