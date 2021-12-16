Multiple House Freedom Caucus members coordinated with Mark Meadows schemes to keep Trump in power: NYT

A new report in the New York Times reveals how several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus went out of their way to take drastic measures to keep former President Donald Trump in power.
According to the Times, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows worked closely with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) to push the United States Department of Justice to intervene in the certification of the 2020 presidential election to stop President Joe Biden from taking power.
Perry late last year called former Trump DOJ official Richard P. Donoghue and told him he "had compiled a dossier of voter fraud allegations that the department needed to vet" and urged him to authorize Trump DOJ loyalist Jeffrey Clark to “do something” about them.
"Justice Department officials viewed it as outrageous political pressure from a White House that had become consumed by conspiracy theories," reports the Times.
Other Republicans who worked with Perry and Meadows to keep Trump in power included Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), reports the Times.