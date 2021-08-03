Trump's former chief of staff is teaming with QAnon congresswoman for fundraising extravaganza: report

One of Donald Trump's former chiefs of staff is teaming up with one of the most controversial members on Congress to raise money for a fund to elect far-right conservatives.

The fundraiser for the House Freedom Fund will be held at Spring Creek Ranch in Wyoming and hosted by Peter and Stephanie Lamelas, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

Former White house chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) are billed as attending. Both Meadows and Jordan are former chairmen of the House Freedom Caucus.

Jay and Karen Kemmerer, the co-owners of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort are also listed as hosts of the fundraisier, along with Dan and Carleen Brophy.

Admission costs a minimum of $2,000