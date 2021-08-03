Trump's former chief of staff is teaming with QAnon congresswoman for fundraising extravaganza: report

Mark Meadows and Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.
One of Donald Trump's former chiefs of staff is teaming up with one of the most controversial members on Congress to raise money for a fund to elect far-right conservatives.
The fundraiser for the House Freedom Fund will be held at Spring Creek Ranch in Wyoming and hosted by Peter and Stephanie Lamelas, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.
Former White house chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) are billed as attending. Both Meadows and Jordan are former chairmen of the House Freedom Caucus.
Jay and Karen Kemmerer, the co-owners of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort are also listed as hosts of the fundraisier, along with Dan and Carleen Brophy.
Admission costs a minimum of $2,000