House investigators push back deadline for Jim Jordan subpoena — but warn he must cooperate

On Wednesday, CNN reported that investigators on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection have notified Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that they do not accept his reasoning for resisting their subpoena and expect him to comply — but will give him extra time to do so.

The original deadline had been May 27. Jordan now has until June 11 to give the committee the requested information.

"Last week, Jordan responded to the committee's subpoena by contesting its constitutionality and outlining a list of demands the panel must meet in order for him to even consider moving forward," reported Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles. "But in its letter Tuesday, the committee warned Jordan he must appear for a deposition no later than June 11, and calls his arguments pushing back on the validity of its subpoena 'misplaced.'"

Among the demands Jordan had made for cooperating was that the Committee first turn over all the material that made him a subject of the investigation in the first place.

"The committee also notes that cooperation with its investigation could give Jordan an opportunity to 'resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of January 6,'" the report continued. "'For instance, you have offered inconsistent public statements regarding when and how many times you spoke with President Trump on January 6. You have also claimed you 'never said the election was stolen,' despite numerous public statements to the contrary,' the letter reads."

Jordan is one of several House Republicans facing subpoenas for information on their actions and discussions with Trump surrounding the election and the Capitol attack. Others include Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Scott Perry (R-PA).