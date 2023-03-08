House Oversight Republicans planning to visit Jan. 6 defendants at DC jail

House Oversight Committee Republicans are planning to visit Jan 6. defendants who are in jail, according to an announcement this Wednesday.

ABC News reports that James Comer (KY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) are planning to send a letter this week to lawmakers announcing the visit to the D.C. jail.

"They're pretrial and they haven't even been convicted and they're not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys -- the food has been a major complaint," Greene alleged. "There's been complaints of it tasting like cleaner.”

In 2021, Greene visited some Jan. 6 defendants, claiming they were "suffering greatly,." But a U.S. Marshals Service inspection that same year of the D.C. jail's Central Detention Facility that houses the defendants "did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates."

“We’re gonna try and see what it looks like … that’s part of what the Oversight Committee does with everything pertaining to the federal government, so we have some members that are going to hopefully tour that prison,” Comer told reporters on Wednesday.

