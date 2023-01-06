House Dem drops the mic on GOP: 'Can't even manage a peaceful transition to themselves!'
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Thursday roasted his Republican counterparts during an appearance on MSNBC shortly after they failed to elect GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker for the 11th consecutive time.

In particular, Kildee outlined how McCarthy's troubles aren't likely to end even if he secures a deal with a fraction of the rebellious Republican holdouts, as he still won't have enough votes to hit 218.

He also said it was likely just a preview of the dysfunction that House Republicans would display in the coming years.

"This is not, when it is resolved, not the end of the problem," he said. "It's just the first thing they need to do, they can't seem to do that."

Kildee then said it wasn't exactly surprising to see House Republicans flailing around given how little they seem to care about actual governance.

"It's not the where government was designed to function, but it is... an example of what happens when we put people like this in charge of the U.S. Congress," he said. "They're the majority and they can't even manage a peaceful transition to themselves."

