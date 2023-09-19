'Not conservative Republicanism': House GOP a complete 'clown show' amid budget battle

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told his caucus on Monday that they run the risk of alienating Americans with their budget battle if a government shutdown unfolds.

"If you shut down [the government], you really cede the power to the government," McCarthy said, referring to President Joe Biden as the government while speaking on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe."

Thus far, many of the Republicans are growing frustrated about the far-right hold-outs that could walk the country into an economic disaster.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) insulted the demands in a conversation with CNN's Manu Raju.

“I wouldn’t even call them on my right flank. This is not conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity. The idea we are going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House," Lawler lamented.



“These people can't define a win," he continued. "They don’t know how to take yes for an answer. It is a clown show."

"To me, this isn’t about them somehow being conservative Republicans. They are not. At the end of the day, you can be in the permanent minority and throw bombs all day every day," he also said. "And vote against bills on the floor and pull stunts or you can be in the majority and govern. If you want to have a stronger hand, run better candidates, and win more elections. If you keep running lunatics, you will be in this position."

Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was so scared, that he refused to say whether or not he supported a continuing resolution to fund the government.

Whereas, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said he would not vote for another short-term CR in the Rules Committee. When push came to shove, it turns out he did support it.

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have already said that the CR must not pass and they refuse to support it.

There are already enough Republicans prepared to stop the CR if Speaker McCarthy can't get Democrats on board with the bill. If McCarthy brings together Democrats with a few Republicans like Lawler, the CR would pass. In fact, he could pass an entire budget.

He would then run the risk of being removed from the Speaker's chair.



